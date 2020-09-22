Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT at $56.50

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SEB Equity Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. 32,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. CCL Industries has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $44.98.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.