Analysts Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $171.83

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.67.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,117,000 after buying an additional 261,557 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in IDEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,971,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,300,000 after buying an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after buying an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.58. 11,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $188.17. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

