Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) PT at $12.50

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,080. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.05. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.