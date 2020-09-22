Analysts Set Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Price Target at $17.15

Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the first quarter worth $85,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 3,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,388. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

