Analysts Set Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Price Target at $91.71

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,413. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $103.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

