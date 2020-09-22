AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.52. 239,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 105,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

