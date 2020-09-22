Analyzing Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A 13.49% 11.31% Organovo -798.68% -54.41% -49.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.11%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Organovo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 2.06 $56.82 million $1.66 5.37 Organovo $2.20 million 20.54 -$18.71 million N/A N/A

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo.

Volatility and Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Organovo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

