Analyzing Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) & Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and Borr Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.07 -$702.89 million ($66.00) -0.40 Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.24 -$297.60 million N/A N/A

Borr Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nabors Industries and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 11 7 0 0 1.39 Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries currently has a consensus target price of $51.77, indicating a potential upside of 96.41%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -33.84% -21.14% -6.05% Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67%

Volatility and Risk

Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.46, suggesting that its share price is 446% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Borr Drilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including RigWatch Suite, a software, which turns rig site data into wellsite knowledge that help customers to track and trend drilling practices; REVit Software that eliminates stick slip; DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions; and ROCKit Software, a directional steering control system. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment, and downhole LWD tools. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed approximately 384 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 18 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

