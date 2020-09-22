Analyzing Nesco (NSCO) and Its Rivals

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nesco to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -2.16% -2.04% 0.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nesco and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million -5.60 Nesco Competitors $1.53 billion $192.18 million 7.73

Nesco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nesco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 229 699 955 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Nesco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nesco rivals beat Nesco on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

