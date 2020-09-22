Analyzing Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 23.90% 7.85% 0.92% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Volatility & Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.27 $22.00 million $2.34 8.49 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 2.03 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Territorial Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.92%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Cortland Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.