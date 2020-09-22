Analyzing VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) & Powin Energy (NASDAQ:PWON)

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VirTra Systems and Powin Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.46 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -353.00 Powin Energy $5.17 million 16.42 -$15.54 million N/A N/A

VirTra Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra Systems and Powin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66% Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powin Energy has a beta of -2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VirTra Systems and Powin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra Systems presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.97%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Powin Energy.

Summary

VirTra Systems beats Powin Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Powin Energy Company Profile

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

