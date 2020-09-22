AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

ANGO stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.68. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.97.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

