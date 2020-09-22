Anheuser Busch Inbev’s (BUD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $96.51.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 733.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

