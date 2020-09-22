ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

ANIP opened at $28.23 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $347.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

