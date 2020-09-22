Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0053

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $30.86 million and $14.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb, IDEX and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.04408610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Bitinka, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bgogo, Coinone, Coinall, Bithumb, CoinExchange, ABCC, Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

