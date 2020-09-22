Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Antero Resources reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

AR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,139,356. The firm has a market cap of $811.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.