Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

AIV opened at $33.12 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

