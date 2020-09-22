Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.15. 516,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,066,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $27,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,050 shares of company stock worth $527,682. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

