apM Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.96 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One apM Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.79 or 0.04409158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,625,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

