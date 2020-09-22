AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair cut AppFolio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 162.95 and a beta of 1.07. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $79,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,512 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,373 over the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

