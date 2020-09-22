Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several research firms recently commented on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -234.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,389 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $41,067,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $26,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 1,978,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

