Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.
AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 801,688 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 873,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.54.
Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.