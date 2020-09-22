Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 801,688 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 873,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.