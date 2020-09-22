Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,726,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 365.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 369,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 212,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 4,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,641. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

