Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

APRE traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $8,350,838.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

