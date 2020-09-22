Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aptiv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.91.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

