Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 466,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 948,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

APTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

The company has a market cap of $555.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $766,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $132,797.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,340 shares of company stock worth $2,301,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 50,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

