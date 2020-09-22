Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) PT Set at C$12.00 by Alliance Global Partners

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) has been given a C$12.00 target price by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

APS traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.02. 19,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 15.54 and a current ratio of 15.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.66. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$2.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.08). Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.7208541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director William Glenn Rice sold 168,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total value of C$1,430,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,520,019.81. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Kwok Lee Chow sold 126,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$1,072,877.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,972,205.62.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

