AquariusCoin Trading Up 15.9% This Week (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $70,509.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AquariusCoin alerts:

42-coin (42) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,339.25 or 3.83962149 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00019919 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,066,612 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AquariusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AquariusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.