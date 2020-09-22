ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.48 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.11 ($0.05). Approximately 14,339,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,897,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Get ARC Minerals alerts:

In related news, insider Rémy Welschinger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £289,000 ($377,629.69).

About ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.