Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.73

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $72.71, with a volume of 18721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 208,037 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

