Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $27,145.62 and $7.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00056386 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,016,178 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.