Arionum (ARO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,868.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $100,308.78 and approximately $39,868.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,485.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.21 or 0.03273093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.02054615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00421423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00857199 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00509718 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.