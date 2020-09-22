ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

