Arweave Price Reaches $2.99 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00028477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $99.71 million and $1.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.04408610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.