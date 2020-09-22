Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $101.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NYSE ABG traded up $4.48 on Thursday, hitting $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,693. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

