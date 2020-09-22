Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.70.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.