ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Up 11%

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s stock price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 22,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 171,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

