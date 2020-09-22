Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s current price.

ASPU has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Aspen Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 3,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,302. The firm has a market cap of $243.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aspen Group by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

