Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.47. 172,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 189,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

ASPU has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $407,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 224,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $243.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.