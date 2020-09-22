Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report $5.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $52.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $55.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. The company had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,353,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after buying an additional 310,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 85,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 18,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.20. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

