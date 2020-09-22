AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 393 ($5.14). 2,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.97).

The firm has a market cap of $47.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 368.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 341.42.

About AssetCo (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

