Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp (CVE:IOM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.05. Assure shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 700 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.23.

Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, delivers technical and professional surgical support services in connection with inter operative neuro-monitoring procedures. It provides risk mitigation services to make underlying surgeries safer. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

