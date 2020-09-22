Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $254.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.55. Astronics has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.24 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 285.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 128.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 156.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

