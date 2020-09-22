ATC Coin (ATCC) One Day Volume Tops $1,183.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 43.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,183.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00419562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003147 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

