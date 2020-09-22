Atheios Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Atheios has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $6,982.90 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 35,669,355 coins and its circulating supply is 33,325,587 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

