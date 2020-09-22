ATLANT (ATL) Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $992,219.00 and approximately $434.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.19 or 0.04390314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATL is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

