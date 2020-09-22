Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $243.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

