ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.87. 46,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,210. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

