ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post sales of $109.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.80 million. ATN International reported sales of $115.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $448.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $453.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $504.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.94 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

ATNI traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,744. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.06 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $78,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,750 shares in the company, valued at $26,484,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $253,578 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATN International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ATN International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.