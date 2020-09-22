ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $50.70 on Friday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a PE ratio of -181.06 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 1,300 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $78,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,484,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,623,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $253,578. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 14.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

